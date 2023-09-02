Woman injured in kitchen fire on Toronto’s Shuter Street

A woman in her 40s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fire in Toronto.
Toronto Fire Capt. Bill Papakonstantinou told Global News a fire was reported at 90 Shuter Street, near Jarvis Street, around 12:45 p.m.
The blaze was sparked in the kitchen of a third-floor apartment. Toronto fire said the blaze was extinguished before crews were even able to make it to the scene.
One person from inside the unit was assessed by firefighters at the scene, as they waited for paramedics to arrive. Toronto paramedics said a woman had serious but non-life-threatening.
