Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man arrested after reckless gunfire in stranger’s yard: WPS

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 2, 2023 1:39 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police say they have arrested a man after multiple gunshots were heard on Logan Avenue at the start of the long weekend.

On Friday, at 12:30 p.m. police say they went to the 700 block of Logan Avenue after multiple reports of an erratic man firing a gun at the rear of a residential property.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene the occupants of the home had already self-evacuated.

Officers found the suspect nearby. Police say he was still in possession of the firearm, and he was safely arrested without incident,

A loaded Norinco 9mm handgun was recovered and seized as evidence. Police say several rounds had been discharged from the gun and officers canvassed the area and confirmed members of the public were not injured during the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say through the investigation they learned a man had gone to the home of another man, 31, and parked his vehicle on the property.

The man exited the vehicle and was seen walking about the backyard with a concealed firearm.

Trending Now

Police say the suspect produced the gun and recklessly fired multiple rounds, striking the home and a nearby unoccupied parked vehicle. No people were injured by the errant rounds.

The suspect and the victim were not previously known to one another, according to police.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested and is now facing several firearm-related charges. He has been detained in custody.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477), or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

More on Crime
CrimeManitobaWinnipeg crimeGunsFirearmWPSGunshotsGunfireLogan Ave
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices