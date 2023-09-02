Winnipeg man arrested after reckless gunfire in stranger’s yard: WPS

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they have arrested a man after multiple gunshots were heard on Logan Avenue at the start of the long weekend.

On Friday, at 12:30 p.m. police say they went to the 700 block of Logan Avenue after multiple reports of an erratic man firing a gun at the rear of a residential property.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene the occupants of the home had already self-evacuated.

Officers found the suspect nearby. Police say he was still in possession of the firearm, and he was safely arrested without incident,

A loaded Norinco 9mm handgun was recovered and seized as evidence. Police say several rounds had been discharged from the gun and officers canvassed the area and confirmed members of the public were not injured during the incident.

Police say through the investigation they learned a man had gone to the home of another man, 31, and parked his vehicle on the property.

The man exited the vehicle and was seen walking about the backyard with a concealed firearm.

Police say the suspect produced the gun and recklessly fired multiple rounds, striking the home and a nearby unoccupied parked vehicle. No people were injured by the errant rounds.

The suspect and the victim were not previously known to one another, according to police.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested and is now facing several firearm-related charges. He has been detained in custody.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477), or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.