Large disturbance erupts at Polo Park after social media invitation: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say a large disturbance took place at Polo Park after an invitation to meet up was posted on a popular social media platform.
Police say between 80-100 people met up at Polo Park on Friday at 7:15 p.m. after an open invitation was posted online.
The disturbance lasted for 30 minutes before the group dispersed. Police say no weapons, assaults or injuries were reported.
Two boys were arrested as a result. Police did not provide their ages.
Both suspects have been charged with unlawful assembly and causing a disturbance. They were released on undertakings.
