Crime

Youth stabbed in fight between 2 groups in Toronto mall food court: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 2, 2023 10:44 am
Toronto police said the victim in the stabbing is in stable condition with injuries that are not life-threatening. View image in full screen
Toronto police said the victim in the stabbing is in stable condition with injuries that are not life-threatening. Global News
A youth has been arrested and another has been injured in a stabbing during a fight at a Toronto mall.

Toronto police said they were called to Sherway Gardens around 8:30 p.m. on Friday evening. Two groups were reportedly fighting in the mall’s food court.

Police said one person was stabbed and two others were assaulted. A suspect aged between 15 and 16 was seen fleeing toward the parking lot, police said in a post on social media.

The victim was in stable condition, and had non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Officers confirmed to Global News the person who was stabbed was a youth.

Another youth was arrested on Friday evening, police confirmed.

