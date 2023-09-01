Menu

Crime

Five people face charges following drug investigation in Kingston, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2023 5:06 pm
Five people face charges following drug investigation in Kingston, Ont. - image View image in full screen
Global News
Police in Kingston, Ont., say five people are facing charges following a drug-trafficking investigation in the city.

Police say officers with the Special Services Division and Emergency Response Unit executed two search warrants in the area of the 300 block of Bagot Street on Thursday.

They say their emergency response unit assisted with the investigation.

Police seized 98 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of cocaine, 60 grams of crystal methamphetamine, cash, and a 2004 Porsche Cayenne SUV.

They say two people from Kingston and three from Toronto have been charged with possession of drugs for the purposes of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

Police say they will continue to target drug traffickers in the city who are preying on the most vulnerable members of society.

