Athletes paddle their way to Dartmouth, N.S. for Canadian canoe-kayak championships

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s best on the water made their way to Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday for the Canadian canoe-kayak championships, which goes until Sunday.

The event, which showcases some of the best in Canada, has been taking place at Lake Banook, which is often touted as one of the hardest courses in the country.

Athletes who’ve arrived in Dartmouth noted that the side wind has made rowing in this year’s event a challenge compared to courses elsewhere.

At 20km/h, even the slightest gust of wind can make for a new challenge.

“Lake Banook has always had a reputation for being one of the windiest courses in the country,” said kayaker Gillian Helliwell from B.C.

“At home, our wind is always ahead or at the tail, so when it’s at the side, it makes it a little more tricky.”

Story continues below advertisement

AJ Thom from Burnaby, B.C., said that he has been training at higher distances, getting ready for the championships. He called this year’s event the biggest in Canada, saying that after a good morning on the water, he’s excited to race later in the week.

“The conditions are a little different and the course is as well,” he said “You train for your race.”

The event, which is the second big event on the water in the past month may not have been possible without a new judges’ tower installed ahead of the North American Indigenous Games in July.

The new judges’ tower is equipped with new high-tech speed cameras to more accurately record times.

It also comes with an increase in office space.

“The tower has been here for about 30-35 years,” said Wade Casey, the Canoe-Kayak Canada CFO to Global News.

“It had some structural issues that needed upgrading, (and it has) more windows and more space.”

The new installment has the Atlantic Division of Canoe Kayak Canada hopeful that future events will be hosted in Dartmouth.