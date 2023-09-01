Sunny long weekend forecast for N.S. has campers excited after many washed-out weekends

Send this page to someone via email

A beautiful long weekend is in the forecast for Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Camping enthusiasts say after heavy rainfall washed out many weekends, they’re excited for the return of hot and sunny weather.

Environment Canada meteorologist Jim Prime says you’re not imagining it if you found the last few months extra dreary.

“Some places most likely are going to be 100 per cent or up to 200 per cent higher than the average for the rainfall amounts,” he says.

But he says sunshine and warm temperatures will return this weekend.

“We’re going to be starting to see over New Brunswick and Nova Scotia into the low 20s, to the mid-20s, and then possibly into mid-week next week we’ll start to be seeing the high 20s,” says Prime. “With that also comes humidity.”

That’s something campers are looking forward to after previous trips this summer were washed out.

“I’m not bringing my rain shelter over the picnic table,” says Sean Graham, who was visiting Laurie Provincial Park on Friday. “I left it at home, so fingers crossed.”

He couldn’t wait to spend time in his boat and at the beach.

“We’ve brought our toys but rarely got to play with them when we’ve camped,” Graham says. “This is our third trip here. It’s not a long way from home, but it feels like we’re away when you get into this beautiful campground.”

A spokesperson for Nova Scotia’s parks says the weather and wildfires have made an impact. Camping numbers from the opening May long weekend to the end of July are down 17 per cent at its 20 provincial campgrounds.

Although overnight camping stays were up in May, they’ve been on the decline since.

“June and July were a bit of a different story,” parks promotion officer Sandra Fraser says. “The month of June we were down 19 per cent and 18 per cent in the month of July for overnight stays for camping.”

She doesn’t have the data for August but is hopeful the numbers picked up and will continue to do so through the fall.

Fraser encourages people to check out their favourite places before the season ends.

“September is a really great month in Nova Scotia,” she says. “Hopefully, not as humid, maybe not as many flies around, and the parks are still open and there to enjoy. So get out, go for a walk, or visit a beach.”