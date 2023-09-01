Suspect sought after fatal Toronto shooting: police

Police are seeking to locate a man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on Aug. 24 at 7:35 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the Northcliffe Boulevard and St. Clair Avenue West area.
Officers said a man entered a restaurant asking for help because he had been shot.
According to police, a 51-year-old woman was also located with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the victims were taken to hospital, where the man later succumbed to his injuries.
Officers are now searching for 26-year-old Ridge Kazumba from Toronto.
He is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder.
Officers said he is six-feet-tall with a medium to heavy build, brown eyes and has short, black hair.
“He is considered armed and dangerous,” police said in a news release. “If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
