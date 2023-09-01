Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after fatal Toronto shooting: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 1:33 pm
Police are searching for 26-year-old Ridge Kazumba.
Police are searching for 26-year-old Ridge Kazumba. Toronto police / handout
Police are seeking to locate a man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Aug. 24 at 7:35 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the Northcliffe Boulevard and St. Clair Avenue West area.

Officers said a man entered a restaurant asking for help because he had been shot.

According to police, a 51-year-old woman was also located with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victims were taken to hospital, where the man later succumbed to his injuries.

Officers are now searching for 26-year-old Ridge Kazumba from Toronto.

He is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder.

Officers said he is six-feet-tall with a medium to heavy build, brown eyes and has short, black hair.

Story continues below advertisement

“He is considered armed and dangerous,” police said in a news release. “If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

