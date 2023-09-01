‘Do not approach’: ‘Violent’ Ottawa man wanted for attempted murder could be in GTA, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A “violent” Ottawa man wanted for attempted murder could be in the Greater Toronto Area or Montreal, police say.

The Ottawa Police Service said Friday that it’s sex assault and child abuse unit had obtained an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Shlash Alkhalaf.

Police said he was charged in a recent incident with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault by choking, uttering threats, death or bodily harm, forcible confinement and mischief under $5,000.

Global News reached out to the Ottawa Police Service for details regarding the alleged incident, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Police said Alkhalaf is “known to be violent” and investigators believe that he may be in the Greater Toronto Area or Montreal.

“Should anyone have any information regarding his current whereabouts, please do not approach him; call 911 immediately,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Information can also be given to Ottawa police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.