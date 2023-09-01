Menu

Crime

Waterloo police release image of suspect in Uptown Waterloo stabbings

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 10:37 am
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man in this picture. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man in this picture. Waterloo Regional Police
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a pair of stabbings that were discovered over a 10-minute span in Uptown last month.

In an effort to get some help from the public, police have released an image of a man they believe might be involved.

At around 12:10 a.m. on Aug. 12, a stabbing was reported in the area around King and Princess streets.

About 10 minutes later, police received more calls, this time reporting that a second man had been stabbed near King and Dupont streets.

Police say both men, aged 21 and 22, were taken to out-of-region hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

The police investigation discovered that there was an argument outside a bar near King and Princess streets between two groups of people. The argument escalated before one man was stabbed.

Story continues below advertisement

The other victim had fled up the road to another bar where the man realized he had also been stabbed.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener-WaterlooUptown WaterlooWaterloo stabbingsDupont Street WaterlooPrincess Street WaterlooKitchener Street WaterlooUptown Waterloo stabbings
