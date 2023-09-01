Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver dead after vehicle crashes into pole in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 9:22 am
Toronto Paramedics told Global News they transported a 40-year-old man to hospital in a life-threatening condition after the crash in the Mount Pleasant area. He was pronounced dead in hospital. View image in full screen
Toronto Paramedics told Global News they transported a 40-year-old man to hospital in a life-threatening condition after the crash in the Mount Pleasant area. He was pronounced dead in hospital. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say a driver died after he crashed a vehicle into a pole in the Mount Pleasant area on Friday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened at around 7:16 a.m. in the Rose Park Drive and Mount Pleasant Road area.

Paramedics told Global News they transported a 40-year-old man to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

In a later update, police said the driver was pronounced dead in hospital.

Road closures were in place on Rose Park Drive. Any witnesses are asked to contact police.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Toronto
Toronto PoliceCrashToronto crashMount Pleasant Roadcrash torontorose park driverose park drive crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices