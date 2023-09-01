Driver dead after vehicle crashes into pole in Toronto

See more sharing options

Toronto police say a driver died after he crashed a vehicle into a pole in the Mount Pleasant area on Friday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened at around 7:16 a.m. in the Rose Park Drive and Mount Pleasant Road area.

Paramedics told Global News they transported a 40-year-old man to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

In a later update, police said the driver was pronounced dead in hospital.

Road closures were in place on Rose Park Drive. Any witnesses are asked to contact police.

COLLISION:

Rose Park Dr + Mt Pleasant Rd

7:16 a.m.

– Vehicle into a pole

– The driver was taken to hospital by Medics and was pronounced deceased at the hospital

– Any witnesses contact @TrafficServices 416-808-1900

– Expect road closures on Rose Park Dr#GO2038762

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 1, 2023