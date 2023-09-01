Driver dead after vehicle crashes into pole in Toronto

Toronto police say a driver died after he crashed a vehicle into a pole in the Mount Pleasant area on Friday morning.
The single-vehicle crash happened at around 7:16 a.m. in the Rose Park Drive and Mount Pleasant Road area.
Paramedics told Global News they transported a 40-year-old man to hospital in a life-threatening condition.
In a later update, police said the driver was pronounced dead in hospital.
Road closures were in place on Rose Park Drive. Any witnesses are asked to contact police.
