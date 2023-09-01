Menu

Fire

2 women injured after Scarborough house fire

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 6:41 am
Toronto Fire. View image in full screen
Toronto Fire. Toronto Fire / Twitter
Officials say two women have been injured following a house fire in Scarborough early Friday.

The fire happened on Homestead Road, near Lawrence and Morningside avenues. at around 2:30 a.m.

Toronto Fire said the fire has been knocked down and firefighters are monitoring the home.

Fire officials said two people were able to self-evacuate.

Paramedics told Global News they transported two females in their 20s to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The origin and circumstances of the fire was not released.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

