2 women injured after Scarborough house fire

Officials say two women have been injured following a house fire in Scarborough early Friday.
The fire happened on Homestead Road, near Lawrence and Morningside avenues. at around 2:30 a.m.
Toronto Fire said the fire has been knocked down and firefighters are monitoring the home.
Fire officials said two people were able to self-evacuate.
Paramedics told Global News they transported two females in their 20s to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The origin and circumstances of the fire was not released.
