Traffic

2 additional detours opened for Highway 97 rockslide in Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 8:28 pm
A drone view of the rockslide covering part of Highway 97 north of Summerland, B.C. View image in full screen
A drone view of the rockslide covering part of Highway 97 north of Summerland, B.C. Global News
Two forest service roads are now officially being used as detours around the rockslide on Highway 97 that’s been blocking traffic in the Okanagan since Monday.

On Thursday afternoon, the Ministry of Transportation announced that the 201 Forest Service Road is now available for motorists travelling between Kelowna and Penticton.

That road can be accessed off Highway 33 near McColloch Road southwest of Kelowna and via Warren/Carmi avenues in Penticton.

The ministry says using the 201 Forest Service Road will add 60 to 90 minutes of extra driving time.

The second detour route, the Trout Main Forest Service Road, is between Peachland and Summerland.

The ministry says motorists who use the Trout Main FSR can expect to add as much as 90 extra minutes of driving time.

“The forest service road detour routes are not up to normal highway standards,” said the ministry. “For drivers who choose to travel on those routes, the province urges preparation and patience.

“Drivers should fuel up, bring extra supplies, food and water, and note that conditions can change quickly. Drivers are encouraged to plan trips during daylight hours and to drive with caution.”

The ministry added that the roads will be patrolled to provide assistance to drivers if needed.

The ministry says highway contractors have graded the two forest service roads, installed signage and that flaggers will also be on scene.

It also said road maintenance will continue, and that temporary lighting and washroom facilities have been installed.

Maps of the two routes are available online.

Notably, both routes are meant for passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles (maximum weight: 14,600 kilograms gross vehicle weight). Heavy transport trucks are being told to continue using highways 97C, 5A, 3 or 33 as detours.

In the meantime, Highway 97 just north of Summerland — between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park – remains closed.

According to officials, around 3,000 cubic metres of material fell from the nearby cliff on Monday afternoon.

Geotechnical engineers continue to assess the site,” said the ministry, “and work continues to reopen the highway as soon as safely possible.”

This is the third time this year that slides have buried part of Highway 97 near Summerland.

