Police appeal for information after tow truck set on fire in Oshawa, Ont.

Police are appealing to the public for information after a tow truck was reportedly set on fire in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police said on Thursday, just after 4 a.m., officers received a report of a vehicle fire on Norwell Crescent.

“Officers arrived to find a White GMC tow-truck fully engulfed in flames,” police said in a news release. “Oshawa Fire Services extinguished the fire.”

According to police, no injuries were reported.

Police said investigators are treating the incident as an arson.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam or other footage of the area is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.