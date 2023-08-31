Drugs, weapons, stolen property recovered at home: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

A major crime ring has been uncovered in Guelph, police say.

Guelph police said they arrested six people and seized drugs, weapons and stolen property.

The investigation by the break enter auto theft or “BEAT” unit began in mid-July looking into people involved in drug trafficking and property crimes.

Members of the BEAT unit as well as the drug enforcement unit and tactics and rescue unit executed a search warrant at a home just north of the city around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers went inside the home and found 100 grams of suspected fentanyl, 56 grams of suspected cocaine, and more than 500 oxycocet pills. They say the combined street value of the drugs is more than $20,000.

Police also seized several weapons at the scene, including a silver revolver-style handgun, two replica firearms, brass knuckles, a butterfly knife. and a cane with a concealed sword. Also recovered were a 2014 motorcycle, bicycle, tools, cosmetic products, and other stolen property.

Story continues below advertisement

Four men and two women, all from Guelph, ranging in age between 29 and 71, face a slew of charges. Three have been held for bail hearings while the rest have been released with October court dates.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.