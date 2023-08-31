Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Peel Region’s 911 service overwhelmed by non-emergency calls: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2023 1:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Brampton family on hold with 911 for several minutes during home invasion caught on tape'
Brampton family on hold with 911 for several minutes during home invasion caught on tape
WATCH: Peel Regional Police officials say emergency line regularly swamped with non-urgent calls. Mark Carcasole reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peel Regional Police say about 40 per cent of calls to the region’s 911 service are for non-emergency situations, which can leave some people seeking emergency assistance waiting on the phone.

Police spokesperson Tyler Bell-Morena says the number of calls to the region’s emergency call centre rose to 644,000 in 2022 — a new record he expects to be broken by the end of 2023.

Bell-Morena says nearly 40 per cent of the calls do not involve a situation where a life is in danger or a crime is being witnessed, which he says are the only acceptable reasons to call 911.

The region’s 911 service handles police, fire and ambulance response in Brampton and Mississauga, Ont.

In one case last month, Bell-Morena says a Brampton family calling 911 to report an armed home invasion had to wait nearly four minutes to speak with an operator before abandoning the call and reaching police later.

Story continues below advertisement

Bell-Morena says Peel police are working to hire more 911 call operators and educate the public about non-emergency police phone lines to address this issue of public safety.

Trending Now

Peel police say reporting a stolen vehicle or making a noise complaint are examples of when to call the non-emergency line instead of 911.

Click to play video: 'Peel Regional Police ask people not to call 911 with complaints about restaurant orders gone wrong'
Peel Regional Police ask people not to call 911 with complaints about restaurant orders gone wrong
peel regional policeMississaugaBrampton911911 calls911 Delaysnon-emergency callsPeel Region 911911 brampton911 mississaugacalls to 911
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices