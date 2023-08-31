Peterborough police, OPP to step up enforcement in school zones

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough and Peterborough County will be increasing traffic enforcement in school zones this fall.

The Peterborough Police Service and Peterborough County OPP are advising drivers to take extra precautions as school buses return to area roads in September. Both services will be monitoring and issuing tickets for offences in school zones and community safety zones. Speeding in a school zone can result in fines and demerit points.

“Back-to-school is an exciting time for children, and we want to ensure it’s also a safe time,” Peterborough Police Service Chief Stuart Betts said. “We are asking all residents to be extra vigilant and aware of school zones, buses and students walking and cycling to school. Together we can ensure everyone has a safe and memorable back-to-school experience.”

According to the Canadian Automobile Association, polling in 2019 showed nearly a quarter of drivers reported witnessing a near miss or collision in a school zone, more than half of which involved a child. The top three unsafe motorist behaviours in school zones were speeding, illegal parking/stopping and distracted driving

Summer holidays are wrapping up and kids are heading back to school. Spend a few minutes with your kids to make sure that they know what to do at a crosswalk to make sure they're going to be safe. Drivers, be extra careful this time of year and #drivesafe!#PtboOPP

^dg pic.twitter.com/h3fTtEF8Iv — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) August 30, 2023

Peterborough County OPP detachment commander Insp. Chris Galeazza says drivers need to be vigilant in school zones and near school buses.

“The Peterborough County OPP extends a reminder to drivers, urging them to remain vigilant as children reconvene along our sidewalks, crossing guards reappear at intersections, and school buses reclaim their place on our road,” he said. “It is of utmost importance that everyone consistently prioritize safety as children embark on their daily journeys to and from their school. Motorists are requested to plan for potential delays, always demonstrating prudent judgment and patience throughout the school year.”

Both police forces advise drivers to slow down in school zones, plan to leave early, give at least one metre of clearance for cyclists and stop for all school buses when lights are flashing.

Motorists must also note that crossing guards have the right to stop traffic at crosswalks and drivers must wait until the crossing guard is no longer on the roadway before proceeding.

The Safe School Zones campaign is funded by Peterborough County’s Active Transportation Master Plan.

“Across Peterborough County, students are on the move by bus, car, bike, and on foot,” County Warden Bonnie Clark said. “Please plan your commute ahead of time with our children in mind – leave early, give cyclists room, stop for buses, and let pedestrians cross at crosswalks. Police will be working on enforcement in and around school zones this Fall to ensure a safe back to school season for all! Thank you for your patience and alertness when driving in our communities.”