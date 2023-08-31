Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Large police presence at Bishop O’Byrne High School, bomb squad members on scene

By Ryan White Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 11:29 am
Calgary Police Service members outside of Bishop O'Byrne High School in southeast Calgary during an Aug. 31 investigation that prompted the closure of the school. View image in full screen
Calgary Police Service members outside of Bishop O'Byrne High School in southeast Calgary during an Aug. 31 investigation that prompted the closure of the school. Global News.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The start of the new school year at a southeast Calgary high school has been delayed and police, including members of the bomb squad, are investigating.

According to the school’s Instagram account, Bishop O’Byrne High School, located in the 300 block of Shawville Boulevard Southeast, was closed due to the police investigation. School operations will resume no earlier than noon.

Thursday was deemed a professional growth day at the school for teachers and staff and students were not expected to arrive until after the long weekend, with staggered entry starting on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The Calgary Police Service has not confirmed the nature of the investigation but, as of 9:20 a.m., explosives technicians were on scene and focusing their attention on a suspicious item resembling a pressure cooker on the north side of the building

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement

More on Crime
Calgary Police ServiceCalgaryHigh SchoolBomb SquadCalgary high schoolShawnessyHigh School PoliceBishop O'Byrneexplosive technicians
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices