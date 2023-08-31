Large police presence at Bishop O’Byrne High School, bomb squad members on scene

The start of the new school year at a southeast Calgary high school has been delayed and police, including members of the bomb squad, are investigating.

According to the school’s Instagram account, Bishop O’Byrne High School, located in the 300 block of Shawville Boulevard Southeast, was closed due to the police investigation. School operations will resume no earlier than noon.

Thursday was deemed a professional growth day at the school for teachers and staff and students were not expected to arrive until after the long weekend, with staggered entry starting on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The Calgary Police Service has not confirmed the nature of the investigation but, as of 9:20 a.m., explosives technicians were on scene and focusing their attention on a suspicious item resembling a pressure cooker on the north side of the building

More to come…