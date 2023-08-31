N.B. man dead after truck blows a tire, causing four-car crash on highway

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old New Brunswick man is dead after a multi-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Kinnear Settlement, a village about 50 kilometres outside of Moncton.

In a media release, police said first responders arrived on the scene at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, when it was determined that a truck was travelling west on the highway and lost control after blowing a tire — leading the driver to cross over into oncoming traffic and collide with a vehicle travelling eastbound.

The impact of the collision affected two other vehicles.

“A separate collision occurred shortly after when one of the truck tires hit the windshield of another vehicle travelling eastbound,” police said.

“In total, four vehicles were involved.”

Police said the driver of the initial vehicle that lost control, who was from Riverview, N.B., was taken to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries while the other two drivers were uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing, as police said the truck has been sent for a mechanical inspection.