Canada

N.B. man dead after truck blows a tire, causing four-car crash on highway

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 9:56 am
Police said the collision is believed to have occurred when a truck blew a tire, crossed over the median, and hit an oncoming vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway near Kinnear Settlement, New Brunswick. The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old man, died later in the hospital as a result of his injuries. View image in full screen
A 25-year-old New Brunswick man is dead after a multi-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Kinnear Settlement, a village about 50 kilometres outside of Moncton.

In a media release, police said first responders arrived on the scene at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, when it was determined that a truck was travelling west on the highway and lost control after blowing a tire leading the driver to cross over into oncoming traffic and collide with a vehicle travelling eastbound.

The impact of the collision affected two other vehicles.

“A separate collision occurred shortly after when one of the truck tires hit the windshield of another vehicle travelling eastbound,” police said.

“In total, four vehicles were involved.”

Police said the driver of the initial vehicle that lost control, who was from Riverview, N.B., was taken to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries while the other two drivers were uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing, as police said the truck has been sent for a mechanical inspection.

