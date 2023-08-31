Menu

Crime

Man dies after fire at Toronto community housing centre for seniors

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 8:37 am
Fire truck at the scene of a fatal fire at a seniors home in Scarborough on Aug. 31, 2023. View image in full screen
Fire truck at the scene of a fatal fire at a seniors home in Scarborough on Aug. 31, 2023. Doug Gamey / Global News
Toronto Police say a man has died in hospital after a two-alarm fire at seniors home in Scarborough on Thursday morning.

Officials said the fire happened at a Toronto community housing centre for seniors on Brimley Road, just south of St. Clair Avenue East, at around 7:30 a.m.

Toronto Fire chief Matthew Pegg told reporters at the scene firefighters arrived within four minutes of receiving the call. Firefighters extinguished the fire and during a search they found one person from a unit on the fourth floor.

Pegg said the occupant was rescued and given to paramedics to provide life-sustaining care.

Paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 70s without vital signs to a trauma centre.

In a later update, police said the man had died from his injuries in hospital.

Pegg said there was no damage to the rest of the building and residents have been able to return to their units.

He also said as the building is Toronto community housing, it was inspected less than a year ago and found to be in compliance with the Ontario fire code.

“We will of course re-confirm all of that but at this point in time, no indication of any issues with the building but we will allow the investigation to proceed,” Pegg said.

There is no word on the origin or circumstances of the fire.

Toronto, Scarborough, Toronto Fire, Toronto fire services, Scarborough Fire, Brimley Road, scarborough house fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

