Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIRT to investigate police conduct in arrest of man who sustained serious injuries

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted August 30, 2023 6:52 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
The SIRT will investigate the conduct of police during the arrest of a 25-year-old man who was apprehended by a Police Service Dog and was seriously injured during a pursuit. File / Getty
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) will investigate how members of the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) handled the apprehension of a 25-year-old who was driving dangerously on a motorcycle.

On August 29, 2023, at 3:00 a.m., PAPS officers observed a man operating a motorcycle in a ‘dangerous manner’ in the 400 block of River Street East.

“Police attempted to stop the motorcycle, however, the male operator disregarded the signal and actively tried to evade apprehension,” PAPS stated in a release. “In the 200 block of Macdowall Crescent the male abandoned the motorcycle and attempted to escape on foot. Patrol members, with the assistance of the Canine Unit, located the male in the 100 block of Macdowall Crescent.”

PAPS stated as a result of the canine apprehension, the man sustained an injury, and he was transported to Victoria Hospital for treatment and was later released into police custody. PAPS notified SIRT to investigate the circumstances of the injury to the man.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are fully cooperating with SIRT and as their investigation is ongoing, the PA Police Service is unable to comment further on this incident,” PAPS stated in a release.

On Aug. 29, the SIRT began an investigation.

“SIRT’s investigation will examine the conduct of police during this incident, including the circumstances surrounding the man’s arrest and the cause of his injury,” SIRT stated in a release. “PAPS will maintain responsibility for the investigation into the man and his actions.”

SIRT stated that no further information will be released at this time and that a final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

Trending Now

The motorcyclist who was arrested faces several charges, including dangerous operation of a conveyance, failing to stop for police, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, and mischief.

The accused made his first court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Aug 29.

Click to play video: 'Groups call for immediate implementation of police recommendations'
Groups call for immediate implementation of police recommendations
Saskatchewan NewsInvestigationPrince Albert Police ServiceSIRTPAPSSirt InvestigationSaskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices