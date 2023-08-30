SIRT to investigate police conduct in arrest of man who sustained serious injuries

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) will investigate how members of the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) handled the apprehension of a 25-year-old who was driving dangerously on a motorcycle.

On August 29, 2023, at 3:00 a.m., PAPS officers observed a man operating a motorcycle in a ‘dangerous manner’ in the 400 block of River Street East.

“Police attempted to stop the motorcycle, however, the male operator disregarded the signal and actively tried to evade apprehension,” PAPS stated in a release. “In the 200 block of Macdowall Crescent the male abandoned the motorcycle and attempted to escape on foot. Patrol members, with the assistance of the Canine Unit, located the male in the 100 block of Macdowall Crescent.”

PAPS stated as a result of the canine apprehension, the man sustained an injury, and he was transported to Victoria Hospital for treatment and was later released into police custody. PAPS notified SIRT to investigate the circumstances of the injury to the man.

“We are fully cooperating with SIRT and as their investigation is ongoing, the PA Police Service is unable to comment further on this incident,” PAPS stated in a release.

On Aug. 29, the SIRT began an investigation.

“SIRT’s investigation will examine the conduct of police during this incident, including the circumstances surrounding the man’s arrest and the cause of his injury,” SIRT stated in a release. “PAPS will maintain responsibility for the investigation into the man and his actions.”

SIRT stated that no further information will be released at this time and that a final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

The motorcyclist who was arrested faces several charges, including dangerous operation of a conveyance, failing to stop for police, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, and mischief.

The accused made his first court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Aug 29.