Two charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Rivière-Verte, N.B. man

RCMP say two people have been charged in connection to the homicide of a 60-year-old man from Rivière-Verte, N.B. two years after his death.

Police were initially called to a report of an unresponsive man on Rue Industrielle on the morning of Aug. 15, 2021.

Responding officers discovered the body of a man, who was later identified as Rino St.-Pierre.

This week, a 44-year-old man and 41-year-old woman were arrested in two locations in Quebec.

According to RCMP, Benjamin Côté was charged with first-degree murder on Aug. 28 and has been remanded into custody.

Angie LeClerc from St-Antonin, Que., was charged with first-degree murder on Aug. 29 and also remains in custody.

RCMP say the investigation into St.-Pierre’s death is ongoing.