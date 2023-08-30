Stolen pickups, heavy equipment recovered east of Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A tip about a stolen pickup truck on a property east of Calgary has led the RCMP to find more stolen pickups and heavy machinery, resulting in the arrests of four people.

On Aug. 24, the RCMP’s Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit (SAD CRU) executed a search warrant on the rural property on Range Road 284, after receiving a tip that a stolen Ford F350 was on the property.

Officers recovered six Dodge Ram pick up tricks, two skid-steer loaders, two flat deck trailers and three other pieces of heavy duty machinery. All of those items were deemed stolen.

Police arrested Cass Gustavson, 45, Tammy Dohms, 45, Ashley Buckley, 49, all of Calgary, and 51-year-old Samuel Leighton of Brooks. They were all charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 in value.

Dohms was released for an appearance in an Airdrie court on Sep. 21. Buckley and Leighton was remanded until Wednesday for court in Canmore and Brooks, respectively. Gustavson was remanded into custody until an Aug. 31 appearance in Airdrie court.