Video link
Headline link
Crime

Toronto man charged after women sexually assaulted during job interviews: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 30, 2023 3:29 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Christopher Katsarov
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

A 55-year-old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said between March and August, two women responded to online job postings.

Officers said the women went to an office on the sixth floor at 1 Concorde Gate, and met with a man who said he was a business owner who was looking for employees.

Police said during the interviews, the man asked the victims to perform breathing exercises and instructed them to meditate.

Officers said the man then sexually assaulted the victims.

A 55-year-old man from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

The accused appeared in court on Wednesday.

Police said they are concerned there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

