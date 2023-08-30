Menu

Canada

Air Canada routes out of Calgary slashed in face of ongoing pilot shortage

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2023 1:47 pm
An Air Canada jet takes off from Trudeau Airport in Montreal on June 30, 2022. View image in full screen
An Air Canada jet takes off from Trudeau Airport in Montreal on June 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Air Canada is eliminating six major routes out of Calgary this winter, in part due to an industry-wide pilot shortage.

The airline confirmed Wednesday it will no longer offer non-stop flights from Calgary to Ottawa, Halifax, Los Angeles, Honolulu, Cancun, or Frankfurt as of the end of October.

Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick says the cancellations are intended to improve the “overall operational stability” of the airline.

He says Air Canada is facing pressure due to the ongoing pilot shortage as well as supply chain challenges that are making it more difficult for the airline to obtain parts and complete airplane maintenance on time.

He says Air Canada remains fully committed to Calgary and the Western Canadian market and will offer nearly 10,000 seats weekly from Calgary this winter.

Since August, Air Canada has reduced its planned winter flying network-wide by 4.6 per cent and reduced the amount of its previously planned winter seat capacity by two per cent.

Air CanadaAir TravelyycCalgary International Airportpilot shortageCalgary air travelCalgary non-stop flightsnon-stop filghts
© 2023 The Canadian Press

