Crime

33-year-old woman dies in Saskatoon, police deem it a homicide

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 30, 2023 1:27 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Saskatoon police are investigating the eighth homicide in the city for 2023. File / Global News
A 33-year-old woman died shortly after the Saskatoon Police Service got a call to a home on the 1100 block of St. Paul’s Place Tuesday evening.

Officers got a call around 10:20 p.m. that a woman was injured inside the home.

The woman was transported to the hospital but died a short time later.

Trending Now

Police said the major crime and forensic identification sections are investigating. They added that this was Saskatoon’s eighth homicide of 2023.

More on Crime
