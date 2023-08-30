33-year-old woman dies in Saskatoon, police deem it a homicide

A 33-year-old woman died shortly after the Saskatoon Police Service got a call to a home on the 1100 block of St. Paul’s Place Tuesday evening.
Officers got a call around 10:20 p.m. that a woman was injured inside the home.
The woman was transported to the hospital but died a short time later.
Trending Now
Police said the major crime and forensic identification sections are investigating. They added that this was Saskatoon’s eighth homicide of 2023.
More on Crime
- Quebec man charged with killing 3 people with truck sees preliminary hearing postponed
- Hidden camera found in bedroom of Airbnb in London, Ont., voyeurism charge laid
- Ontario couple threatened by axe-wielding attacker, wild chase ensues: police
- 12 more charges laid against Ontario man accused of aiding suicides
Comments