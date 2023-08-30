Airdrie teenager missing, may have drowned in central Alta. lake: RCMP

See more sharing options

A teenager is missing after reports of a possible drowning in a lake in central Alberta, according to RCMP.

Stettler RCMP were called to Buffalo Lake near Ol’ MacDonald’s Resort, about 115 kilometres southeast of Edmonton, on Tuesday around 4:20 p.m.

Ajay Purba, a 17-year-old from Airdrie, had been floating on a tube on the lake with family and friends before possibly drowning, RCMP confirmed.

An RCMP drone, fire crews and a STARS air ambulance were all deployed to search for Purba, police said.

Emergency crews were unable to locate the teenager in the water, and the search resumed Wednesday.

More to come…