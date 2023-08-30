Menu

Headline link
Canada

Airdrie teenager missing, may have drowned in central Alta. lake: RCMP

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted August 30, 2023 12:56 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police 'E' Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Daryl Dyck, The Canadian Press
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police 'E' Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Daryl Dyck, The Canadian Press
A teenager is missing after reports of a possible drowning in a lake in central Alberta, according to RCMP.

Stettler RCMP were called to Buffalo Lake near Ol’ MacDonald’s Resort, about 115 kilometres southeast of Edmonton, on Tuesday around 4:20 p.m.

Ajay Purba, a 17-year-old from Airdrie, had been floating on a tube on the lake with family and friends before possibly drowning, RCMP confirmed.

An RCMP drone, fire crews and a STARS air ambulance were all deployed to search for Purba, police said.

Emergency crews were unable to locate the teenager in the water, and the search resumed Wednesday.

More to come…

