Crime

About $100K of equipment stolen from central Alberta village’s fire department: RCMP

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted August 30, 2023 11:53 am
FILE - An RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
FILE - An RCMP cruiser. Global News Files
Police in central Alberta are investigating after $100,000 worth of equipment was stolen from the Vilna Fire Department.

Smoky Lake RCMP said officers received a report of a break and enter and theft at the village’s fire hall on Aug. 26.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said among the items stolen were hydraulic rescue tools often called the “jaws of life,” as well as a radio used for the Alberta First Responders Radio Communications System.

“This crime is being investigated by the Smoky Lake RCMP along with the assistance with the Eastern Alberta District RCMP Forensic Unit,” police said.

Vilna is located about 160 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Anyone with information about the equipment’s whereabouts or what happened is asked to call the Smoky Lake RCMP at 780-656-3691. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1-800-222-8477 or online on the Crime Stoppers website.

CrimeAlberta RCMPTheftBreak And EnterRural CrimeSmoky Lake RCMPVilna Fire Department
