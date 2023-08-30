Mississauga home badly damaged in morning 2-alarm fire

Send this page to someone via email

A semi-detached home in Mississauga was badly damaged in a two-alarm fire Wednesday morning.

The blaze occurred in the area of Grechen Road and Oakglade Crescent, near Erindale Station Road and McBride Avenue.

Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services Deputy Chief Sam Williams said emergency crews responded to the scene before 7 a.m.

“Flames were visible through the roof upon arrival,” Williams told Global News.

“Crews executed an offensive attack.”

Williams said around an hour after the call came in, the fire was declared under control.

The roof of the home appears to be where most of the damage was located, and it collapsed into the living space below.

It appears the home may have been undergoing renovations, with a bin in the driveway; Williams said that would be a “reasonable assumption” to make, but it wasn’t confirmed and would be a part of the investigation.

Williams said the fire also made its way into the home attached to the main affected unit, but it was not nearly as impacted, with damage there likely in the attic, not the living space.

Two people were assessed by paramedics at the scene and did not require hospitalization: a Peel Regional Police officer who responded, as well as an occupant of the affected home who had minor smoke inhalation, Williams said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It is not considered suspicious.

Williams said the estimated dollar loss in the incident does not meet the criteria for a provincial investigation.

