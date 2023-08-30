Heavy rain, localized flooding alerts issued for some B.C. regions

Send this page to someone via email

More heavy rain is expected to hit the Elk Valley, West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake, and East Kootenay regions and has prompted several special weather alerts.

The weather alerts have been issued by Environment Canada as localized flooding is possible on Wednesday.

“An upper low will cross the Idaho Panhandle early (Wednesday) morning and then move into northwestern Montana bringing periods of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms to parts of the Kootenays,” Environment Canada staff said in an alert.

“Thirty to 50 mm of rain will fall resulting in locally high rainfall rates which may lead to pooling of water on roads, rapid rises of creeks and rivers and poor visibility.”

The heavy rains are expected to ease into showers later Wednesday afternoon.

Visibility is expected to be reduced suddenly from heavy bursts of rain. Drivers are being warned to drive to their conditions.

Small debris flow on roads and other low-lying areas is possible as well.