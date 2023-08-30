Menu

Crime

Rental car stolen from hotel in south-end Guelph, police say

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted August 30, 2023 9:56 am
An American man has received a rude welcoming to the Royal City. Police say a man's rental car was stolen from a south-end hotel while he was moving his daughter into university. View image in full screen
An American man has received a rude welcoming to the Royal City. Police say a man's rental car was stolen from a south-end hotel while he was moving his daughter into university. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say an American man’s rental car was stolen while he was moving his daughter into university.

Police said they received a call from the victim on Tuesday morning.

They say he and his daughter checked into a south-end hotel for the night after travelling from New Jersey.

Then, a grey 2023 Chevrolet Suburban was missing from the hotel parking lot the following morning.

Trending Now

Investigators said a pair of large suitcases full of clothes were among the personal property stolen as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Guelph NewsGuelph PoliceStolen VehicleGuelph crimeSouth end GuelphStolen vehicle Guelphrental car stolenSouth-end hotel
