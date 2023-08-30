Rental car stolen from hotel in south-end Guelph, police say

Guelph police say an American man’s rental car was stolen while he was moving his daughter into university.
Police said they received a call from the victim on Tuesday morning.
They say he and his daughter checked into a south-end hotel for the night after travelling from New Jersey.
Then, a grey 2023 Chevrolet Suburban was missing from the hotel parking lot the following morning.
Investigators said a pair of large suitcases full of clothes were among the personal property stolen as well.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
