Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police searching property outside Bragg Creek for possible human remains

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted August 29, 2023 7:40 pm
A police vehicle is shown at the Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
A police vehicle is shown at the Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Police officers are searching a rural property outside of Bragg Creek for possible human remains, a Calgary Police Service spokesperson confirmed to Global News Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police officers are searching a rural property outside of Bragg Creek for possible human remains, a Calgary Police Service spokesperson confirmed to Global News Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson, the search is in relation to a historical missing persons case. The spokesperson did not specify which case the search is connected to.

Officers have been at the property for a few days and the search is expected to last a few more days, the spokesperson said.

Trending Now

The CPS spokesperson did not provide details about the property officers are searching but said it is a wide, open field.

More on Crime
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceBragg CreekMissing persons CalgaryPossible Human RemainsProperty Searchrural property search
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices