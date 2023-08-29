Calgary police searching property outside Bragg Creek for possible human remains

Send this page to someone via email

Police officers are searching a rural property outside of Bragg Creek for possible human remains, a Calgary Police Service spokesperson confirmed to Global News Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson, the search is in relation to a historical missing persons case. The spokesperson did not specify which case the search is connected to.

Officers have been at the property for a few days and the search is expected to last a few more days, the spokesperson said.

The CPS spokesperson did not provide details about the property officers are searching but said it is a wide, open field.