Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Alberta restaurant owner acquitted on charges linked to public health restrictions

By Staff Global News
Posted August 29, 2023 5:13 pm
Chris Scott, owner of the Whistle Stop Cafe speaks during a rally against measures taken by government and health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 at his cafe in Mirror Alta, on Saturday May 8, 2021. The Whistle Stop was shut down by AHS for not complying with COVID-19 rules. View image in full screen
Chris Scott, owner of the Whistle Stop Cafe speaks during a rally against measures taken by government and health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 at his cafe in Mirror Alta, on Saturday May 8, 2021. The Whistle Stop was shut down by AHS for not complying with COVID-19 rules. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The lawyer for an Alberta restaurant owner says his client has been acquitted on all charges he faced under the Public Health Act in connection with accusations made against him during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the spring of 2021, Alberta Health Services said it received hundreds of complaints about the Whistle Stop Café in Mirror, Alta., with people telling the health authority it had not been complying with pandemic health restrictions.

When health officials closed owner Christopher Scott’s diner, an anti-lockdown rally was held in support of the business owner, attracting hundreds of people.

On Tuesday, Scott’s lawyer, Chad Williamson, told Global News that his client was acquitted of all charges.

Trending Now

The acquittal came less than four weeks after a Court of King’s Bench of Alberta ruling found that provincial cabinet and government committees making final decisions about orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of the chief medical officer of health herself, violated the Public Health Act.

Advertisement
More on Health
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDAlberta CoronavirusCOVID-19 PandemicCourtLawJusticePublic Health ActWhistle Stop CafeChris Scottchristopher scott
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices