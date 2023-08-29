Arrest made following chainsaw assault in Manitoba community, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

One man is in custody after police responded to an assault at a Manitoba residence.

RCMP officers with the Manitou branch responded to reports of an assault on Aug. 28 at approximately 1:25 p.m. They say a suspect had broken into a home in Somerset, used bear spray and assaulted someone with a chainsaw.

A 36-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who knew the victim, was located by officers and arrested. A mini electric chainsaw was recovered and seized.

The 73-year-old male suspect is charged with aggravated assault, break and enter and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

RCMP continue to investigate.