Ahead of another rainstorm, how N.S. emergency shelters are trying to keep unhoused people safe

Another rainstorm is set to hit Nova Scotia, and preparations are underway in Halifax to ensure those sleeping rough in the municipality have a safe place to stay.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning Tuesday, warning of significant rainfall overnight that could trigger flash flooding or localized flooding.

It’s left many bracing for the storm.

Beacon House in Lower Sackville is adding to its typical 20-bed capacity and has a generator ready to keep the lights on and meals hot.

“On a stormy night we don’t worry about the number, we take those who come to the door. We have air mattresses. We can get more people in during an emergency and take care of them,” said Jim Gunn, leadership team chair.

Meanwhile, 902 Man Up is opening another shelter at St. Matthew’s Church in downtown Halifax.

“Hopefully, we can offer some temporary respite for people out of the nasty weather,” said Wayne Lynch, the church’s property manager.

Those who have spent time and lived in the tents at Victoria Park on Spring Garden Road know all too well how difficult it is to sleep rough in the elements.

Sharon, who declined to give her last name for privacy reasons, used to stay at the park but gave her tent to a friend when she received shelter.

“Homeless people are having a real hard time trying to survive all the weather,” she said.

Now, she’s worried about the impending storm and for the people who still live there.

“It actually caves in your tent, especially if the winds are too hard because the ground is getting saturated with rain and the little pegs that are in the tent … are not capable of holding down,” she said.

Another former resident, Michel Babineau, now lives in a motel and says it’s not easy preparing for rough weather.

“A tarp over your tent probably would be good,” he said. “Stay inside and pray — ask God to help you.”

Meanwhile, the province is offering support for those who lose belongings or items due to the weather.

Meredith Cowan, the homelessness executive lead for the Department of Community Services, says funding is available.

“(It’s) to help folks replace anything that needs to be replaced and often some gift cards to ensure they can replace any food that was spoiled,” Cowan said.

But those who have called Victoria Park home say more help is needed.

“Sometimes it’s not enough. There’s got to be more people out there to help homeless people,” Sharon said.