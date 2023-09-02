Labour Day 2023: What’s open and closed in Toronto

Here’s a look at what will be open and what will be closed in the Toronto area on Labour Day:
What’s open:
Beer Store
- The following Toronto beer stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m:
- 452 Bathurst Street
- 2153 St. Clair Avenue
- 2625A Weston Road
- 534 Parliament Street
- 609 Roehampton Avenue
- 6212 Yonge Street (North York)
Public Transit
- GO transit will be on a Sunday schedule.
- TTC will be on Sunday service but will begin at around 6 a.m.
Attractions
- The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- The Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ripley’s Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Movie theatres.
Museums
- The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Aga Khan Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Stores
- Vaughan Mills will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Square One will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Rabba Fine Foods locations.
What’s closed:
- LCBO stores.
- Provincial and municipal government offices.
- Toronto Public Library branches.
- Some grocery stores.
- No mail delivery.
- Banks and some retail stores.
