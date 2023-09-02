Menu

Canada

Labour Day 2023: What's open and closed in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 2, 2023 6:00 am
Here’s a look at what will be open and what will be closed in the Toronto area on Labour Day:

What’s open:

Beer Store

  • The following Toronto beer stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m:
    • 452 Bathurst Street
    • 2153 St. Clair Avenue
    • 2625A Weston Road
    • 534 Parliament Street
    • 609 Roehampton Avenue
    • 6212 Yonge Street (North York)

Public Transit

  • GO transit will be on a Sunday schedule.
  • TTC will be on Sunday service but will begin at around 6 a.m.

Attractions

  • The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • The Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Ripley’s Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Movie theatres.

Museums

  • The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Aga Khan Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Stores

  • Vaughan Mills will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Square One will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Rabba Fine Foods locations.

What’s closed:

  • LCBO stores.
  • Provincial and municipal government offices.
  • Toronto Public Library branches.
  • Some grocery stores.
  • No mail delivery.
  • Banks and some retail stores.
