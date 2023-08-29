Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Weather

Labour Day weekend weather looking ‘just about perfect’ for southern Ontario

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 29, 2023 3:47 pm
People take in the warm weather at Woodbine Beach Park in Toronto, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. View image in full screen
People take in the warm weather at Woodbine Beach Park in Toronto, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Looking ahead to the long weekend, there’s good news for southern Ontario weather-wise.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said the forecast “is looking just about perfect” for the region.

“After a chilly Wednesday, it will start warming up later this week thanks to a southwesterly flow of air and a building ridge of high pressure over the central United States,” Farnell said.

“By Labour Day, this ridge or heat dome will extend through the eastern half of Canada, with temperature deviations of almost 10 degrees above normal through southern Ontario.”

Farnell said the hot stretch of weather will be accompanied by “almost full sunshine” with little rain expected until the second weekend of September.

“What’s even more remarkable about this pattern change is that it was a very comfortable August,” Farnell said.

He noted that in Toronto, the temperature has failed to reach 30 C throughout August for the first time in about two decades.

Now into the first week of September, a stretch of four of five 30+ C days are expected with highs approaching the mid-30s by the middle of the week, he said.

The humidex will also be around 40.

Florida storm: Idalia to intensify into major hurricane ahead of landfall
