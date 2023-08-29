Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man accused of child sex crimes re-arrested by Brandon police, faces new charges

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 29, 2023 3:19 pm
computer View image in full screen
User typing on computer keyboard. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Brandon man, already facing a raft of serious charges after being accused of luring and sexual assaulting a teenage girl, has been re-arrested after the discovery of more potential victims, police say.

Brandon police said they picked the 23-year-old up again Monday after finding hundreds of videos and images of child sexual abuse on his devices as part of an ongoing investigation.

Five additional victims, police said, have been identified, and the man now faces charges of possessing and accessing child porn, five counts of luring a child under 16 by telecommunications, four counts of invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault, and two counts of sexual interference, as well as transmitting sexually explicit material and failing to comply with an undertaking.

The suspect was initially arrested in May after police received a report of an adult man giving meth to a 15-year-old girl.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the suspect and victim had been in contact via the popular SnapChat app for 18 months prior to the incident, and he is accused of bringing the victim to his home on multiple occasions.

Trending Now

In that case, the man was charged with luring, sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and administering a noxious substance.

Click to play video: 'Brandon police arrest man in connection with SnapChat luring investigation'
Brandon police arrest man in connection with SnapChat luring investigation

 

More on Crime
Methcrime in ManitobaBrandon PoliceChild Sexual AbuseLuringBrandon Police Servicecrime in Brandon
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices