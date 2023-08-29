Man accused of child sex crimes re-arrested by Brandon police, faces new charges

Send this page to someone via email

A Brandon man, already facing a raft of serious charges after being accused of luring and sexual assaulting a teenage girl, has been re-arrested after the discovery of more potential victims, police say.

Brandon police said they picked the 23-year-old up again Monday after finding hundreds of videos and images of child sexual abuse on his devices as part of an ongoing investigation.

Five additional victims, police said, have been identified, and the man now faces charges of possessing and accessing child porn, five counts of luring a child under 16 by telecommunications, four counts of invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault, and two counts of sexual interference, as well as transmitting sexually explicit material and failing to comply with an undertaking.

The suspect was initially arrested in May after police received a report of an adult man giving meth to a 15-year-old girl.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the suspect and victim had been in contact via the popular SnapChat app for 18 months prior to the incident, and he is accused of bringing the victim to his home on multiple occasions.

In that case, the man was charged with luring, sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and administering a noxious substance.