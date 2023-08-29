Woman dies in plane crash in Claresholm, Alta., TSB investigates

Send this page to someone via email

A privately registered small aircraft crashed in Claresholm, Alta., on Monday.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, it was reported to RCMP that a small plane crashed northeast of the Claresholm airport.

There was only one person in the plane, a 24-year-old woman from London, Ont., and she was pronounced dead on scene, said RCMP.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is sending a team of investigators to gather information and assess the incident.

