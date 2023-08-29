Major changes made to premier’s cabinet ahead of 2024 provincial election

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a number of changes to the provincial cabinet on Tuesday.

“The mandate of our new cabinet is to build and protect Saskatchewan — to continue building a strong economy, strong communities and strong families, and to protect all that we have built together from threats like federal intrusion and economic challenges like inflation,” Moe said.

Moose Jaw North MLA Tim McLeod enters cabinet for the first time as Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health. Prince Albert Carleton MLA Joe Hargrave re-enters cabinet as Minister of SaskBuilds and Procurement.

In total, six ministers who were already in cabinet are taking on new positions.

Dustin Duncan becomes Minister of Crown Investments Corporation and Minister responsible for all the major Crowns, including SaskPower, SaskEnergy, SaskTel, SGI and SaskWater, as well as Minister responsible for the Public Service Commission

Christine Tell becomes Minister of Environment

Paul Merriman becomes Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety and Minister responsible for the Firearms Secretariat

Lori Carr becomes Minister of Highways

Everett Hindley becomes Minister of Health

Jeremy Cockrill becomes Minister of Education

The overall size of cabinet remains unchanged at 18, including the Premier.

Nine ministers will retain their current positions.

Donna Harpauer remains Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance

Jim Reiter remains Minister of Energy and Resources

Gordon Wyant remains Minister of Advanced Education

Jeremy Harrison remains Minister of Trade and Export Development, Minister of Immigration and Career Training, and Minister responsible for Innovation and Tourism Saskatchewan

David Marit remains Minister of Agriculture and Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation, and also becomes Minister responsible for the Water Security Agency

Don McMorris remains Minister of Government Relations, Minister responsible for First Nations, Metis and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission, and also becomes Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety, and the Minister responsible for Workers’ Compensation Board

Bronwyn Eyre remains Minister of Justice and Attorney General

Gene Makowsky remains Minister of Social Services

Laura Ross remains Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport and Minister responsible for the Status of Women and the Lotteries and Gaming Corporation

The overall size of the cabinet remains unchanged at 18, including the Premier.

Two members who recently announced they will not be seeking re-election in 2024, Don Morgan and Dana Skoropad, are leaving cabinet. Morgan becomes Provincial Secretary.

“I want to thank those two members and particularly recognize Don Morgan, who along with Donna Harpauer has been in every cabinet since our government was first elected in 2007, making them the two longest-serving current ministers anywhere in Canada,” Moe said.

The new cabinet was sworn in Tuesday by Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty.

