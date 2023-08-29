$250,000 lottery win to boost Port Hope woman’s 50th wedding anniversary plans

Send this page to someone via email

A Port Hope, Ont., woman can plan a big 50th wedding anniversary celebration following her recent $250,000 win on a lottery scratch ticket.

According to the OLG, Karen Dobrini, 68, claimed the prize playing the Instant Scrabble.

The retiree says she is a regular lottery player who saw an advertisement for the game and looked to purchase a ticket while at the store. Her winning ticket was bought at Victoria Convenience on Victoria Street in Port Hope.

“I was at home in my favourite spot playing my ticket and kept matching words,” she said at the OLG prize centre in Toronto. “When I realized I matched 11 words, I flipped the ticket over and saw I may have won $250,000.

“I scanned it on the app and was shocked and laughed with disbelief,” she added.

She shared the news with her sister and her husband who shared in the shock.

“It feels like a breath of fresh air — I feel blessed and happy,” she said.

Next year will mark her 50th wedding anniversary and she plans to take her husband on “an adventure to Nashville.”

“The rest will be saved and enjoyed in retirement,” she said.