‘There were so many zeroes’: Kitchener grandfather says after $2 million lottery win

After 30 years of trying, a Kitchener grandfather finally found his fortune playing the lottery last month.

Steven Remias, who won the $2 million top prize from the Ontario 49 draw held on July 26, says he initially believed his winnings to be much smaller when he first checked his ticket.

“At first, I thought I won $2,000,” Remias said.

“I thought that was pretty good,” he explained before he took the ticket to the store clerk for validation.

“When the slip came out of the machine, there were so many zeroes. I was numb with shock and thought to myself, ‘I’ve got to get out of here – I’m going to have a heart attack.’

He also cashed in a $3 ticket as well to push his total winnings from the draw to $2,000,003 but the big ticket was is first ever major lottery win.

Remias says he plans to buy himself a new car and make some investments with his windfall.

“I always hoped to win, but never expected it. I plan to enjoy my life in comfort,” he said.