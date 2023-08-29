Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man riding stolen motorcycle attempts to steal a 2nd in Waterloo: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 29, 2023 11:24 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police say an alleged motorcycle thief was caught in the act in Waterloo on Wednesday night.

Officers were sent to Kraus Drive and Conestogo Road at around 10:30 p.m. after a resident reported a person acting suspiciously in the area.

Police say officers found a man with a stolen motorcycle attempting to steal a second bike.

Trending Now

A 36-year-old man from Kitchener was arrested and is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Police say the man was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeKitchener man arrestedMotorcycle theftConestogo Road WaterlooKraus Drive Waterloo
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices