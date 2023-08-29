Man riding stolen motorcycle attempts to steal a 2nd in Waterloo: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say an alleged motorcycle thief was caught in the act in Waterloo on Wednesday night.

Officers were sent to Kraus Drive and Conestogo Road at around 10:30 p.m. after a resident reported a person acting suspiciously in the area.

Police say officers found a man with a stolen motorcycle attempting to steal a second bike.

A 36-year-old man from Kitchener was arrested and is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Police say the man was held in custody pending a bail hearing.