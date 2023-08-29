Tech and base metal stocks help S&P/TSX composite gain more than 150 points

Send this page to someone via email

Gains in the technology and base metal sectors helped lead a broad-based rally as Canada’s main stock index rose more than 150 points, while U.S. stock markets also pushed higher in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 166.06 points at 20,191.20.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 127.15 points at 34,687.13. The S&P 500 index was up 40.43 points at 4,473.74, while the Nasdaq composite was up 192.56 points at 13,897.69.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.59 cents US compared with 73.55 cents US on Monday.

The October crude contract was up 33 cents at US$80.43 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$2.66 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$14.90 at US$1,961.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up four cents at US$3.83 a pound.