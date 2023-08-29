Menu

Canada

Athletes to be banned from ads for online gambling in Ontario

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 29, 2023 11:42 am
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) controls the puck along the boards as Florida Panthers centre Sam Bennett (9) defends during second period NHL second round playoff hockey action in Toronto on Thursday May 4, 2023. Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and current NHL stars Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews are among the athletes who have appeared in ads for gambling sites. View image in full screen
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) controls the puck along the boards as Florida Panthers centre Sam Bennett (9) defends during second period NHL second round playoff hockey action in Toronto on Thursday May 4, 2023. Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and current NHL stars Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews are among the athletes who have appeared in ads for gambling sites. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario is banning the use of athletes in ads for online gambling, with the provincial regulator saying the move will “help safeguard children and youth.”

The Alcohol and Gaming and Commission of Ontario (ACGO) said Tuesday that the changes will come into effect on Feb. 28, 2024.

Athletes will be prohibited from ads and marketing for Ontario’s iGaming market, while “standards have also been strengthened to restrict the use of celebrities” who likely appeal to minors, the AGCO said.

“Following the first year of Ontario’s open, regulated iGaming market, the AGCO identified advertising and marketing approaches that use athletes, as well as celebrities with an appeal to minors, as a potential harm to those under the legal gaming age and is taking this step to reduce the risk,” the AGCO said in a statement.

In April, the agency held consultations on its proposal to ban the ads. Submissions were received from “a broad range of stakeholders” including responsible gambling experts, gaming operators, marketing groups, health organizations, and the public, the AGCO said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Following these consultations, the AGCO has determined that prohibiting the use of athletes and restricting celebrity endorsements would help safeguard children and youth who can be particularly susceptible to such advertising content,” the statement said.

Athletes, whether active or retired, will be banned from participating in ads for Ontario iGaming operators, except for the “exclusive purpose” of advocating for responsible gambling, the AGCO said.

Trending Now

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and current NHL stars Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews are among the athletes who have appeared in ads for gambling sites.

The use of celebrities, entertainers, social media influencers, role models, cartoon figures and symbols that “would likely be expected to appeal to minors” are restricted under the changes.

Prior to the change, the standard prohibited the use of ads and marketing content with a “primary appeal to minors.”

Further information on the updates to the AGCO’s stand can be found on the AGCO website.

— With a file from The Canadian Press

