Man goes to Toronto emergency room and is sexually assaulted twice by worker: police

A man who went to the emergency room of a Toronto hospital was sexually assaulted twice by a worker, police say.
Toronto police announced Tuesday that they made an arrest in connection with the incident, which allegedly occurred earlier this year.
Police said officers were called at 12:40 a.m. on May 26 for a sex assault in the Bathurst Street and Dundas Street West area.
The victim went to a hospital for medical assistance and while in the emergency department, a personal care worker sexually assaulted the man in his room and then again in the bathroom, police said.
On Aug. 3, 39-year-old Islam Elmajbri was arrested. He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.
“He has been employed as a personal care worker in various hospitals within the GTA,” police said.
“Police are concerned there may be more victims. Investigators are urging any person who believes they may be a victim to contact police.”
Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
