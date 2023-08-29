Man goes to Toronto emergency room and is sexually assaulted twice by worker: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man who went to the emergency room of a Toronto hospital was sexually assaulted twice by a worker, police say.

Toronto police announced Tuesday that they made an arrest in connection with the incident, which allegedly occurred earlier this year.

Police said officers were called at 12:40 a.m. on May 26 for a sex assault in the Bathurst Street and Dundas Street West area.

The victim went to a hospital for medical assistance and while in the emergency department, a personal care worker sexually assaulted the man in his room and then again in the bathroom, police said.

On Aug. 3, 39-year-old Islam Elmajbri was arrested. He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

“He has been employed as a personal care worker in various hospitals within the GTA,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Police are concerned there may be more victims. Investigators are urging any person who believes they may be a victim to contact police.”

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.