Canada

Mother and son reported missing along Old Man Road: Lethbridge police

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted August 29, 2023 9:01 am
Sheena and Atreyu Empiringham and one other person went searching for ammonite along Old Man Road. View image in full screen
Sheena and Atreyu Empiringham and one other person went searching for ammonite along Old Man Road. COURTESY: Lethbridge Police Service
Lethbridge Police Services are asking for help in finding a mother and son who went searching for fossils on Old Man Road with another person and hasn’t been heard from since Monday, said police.

Sheena and Atreyu Empiringham and one other person went searching for fossils known as ammonite along Old Man Road.

Family members heard from the group on Sunday afternoon when they expressed they were running out of food and water, police said.

On Monday the family received a text from Sheena Empiringham, stating her phone was going to die and that they were going to charge it. The text also said to call them back, but the family hasn’t heard from them since, Lethbridge police said.

The group was dropped off by a friend but the family doesn’t have the name or number of this person, police said.

Anyone with info can contact police at 403-328-4444 and reference file 23020508.

