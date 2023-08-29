Man taken to hospital after being injured on CNE ride in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — A man has been taken to hospital after being injured on a ride at the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto.

Police say they were called to the CNE grounds at Nunavut Road and Princess Boulevard shortly before 9:30 Monday night.

One man suffered undisclosed but non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to hospital.

Police say the Technical Standards and Safety Authority has been notified and will be investigating.

Officials have not said how the man was injured, or on what ride.

However, photos posted to social media show police in front of the Polar Express ride, which appears to be cordoned off with police tape.