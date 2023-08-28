2nd-degree murder charge laid by Toronto police after woman dies in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto have opened a homicide investigation and laid a murder charge after a woman died in hospital on Friday.

Toronto police announced on Monday that a woman had died of injuries officers said she sustained earlier in the month.

Police said the woman suffered life-threatening injuries after an altercation during the early afternoon of Aug. 16 around Shuter and Sherbourne streets.

Life-saving measures were attempted at the scene and the woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said she died nine days later, on Friday Aug. 25.

The woman was identified as 29-year-old Fadumo Hassan of no fixed address.

A 27-year-old woman, also of no fixed address, was charged with second-degree murder, police said.