Crime

2nd-degree murder charge laid by Toronto police after woman dies in hospital

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 9:58 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Police in Toronto have opened a homicide investigation and laid a murder charge after a woman died in hospital on Friday.

Toronto police announced on Monday that a woman had died of injuries officers said she sustained earlier in the month.

Police said the woman suffered life-threatening injuries after an altercation during the early afternoon of Aug. 16 around Shuter and Sherbourne streets.

Life-saving measures were attempted at the scene and the woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said she died nine days later, on Friday Aug. 25.

The woman was identified as 29-year-old Fadumo Hassan of no fixed address.

A 27-year-old woman, also of no fixed address, was charged with second-degree murder, police said.

