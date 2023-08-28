RCMP search for missing person from Lake Manitoba First Nation

Manitoba RCMP are searching for a missing person from Lake Manitoba First Nation.
Mounties with the Lundar branch said they received a missing persons report on Aug. 27. Lyndon McIvor, 25, is said to have last been seen on Aug. 26 at 5:30 a.m. in the First Nations community.
He is described as six feet tall and weighing 175 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes, and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black, long sleeve Puma shirt, khakis and white Nike shoes. Police said he often wears a baseball cap.
Anyone with information on the missing person is asked to call Lundar RCMP at 204-762-5678, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.
