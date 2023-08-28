RCMP search for missing person from Lake Manitoba First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are searching for a missing person from Lake Manitoba First Nation.

Mounties with the Lundar branch said they received a missing persons report on Aug. 27. Lyndon McIvor, 25, is said to have last been seen on Aug. 26 at 5:30 a.m. in the First Nations community.

Lundar RCMP are searching for 25-year-old Lyndon McIvor who was last on Aug. 26 in Lake Manitoba First Nation. Courtesy Lundar RCMP

He is described as six feet tall and weighing 175 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes, and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black, long sleeve Puma shirt, khakis and white Nike shoes. Police said he often wears a baseball cap.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the missing person is asked to call Lundar RCMP at 204-762-5678, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.